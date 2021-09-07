 Skip to main content
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

