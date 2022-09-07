This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Waynesboro. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Thursday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
