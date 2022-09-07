 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Waynesboro. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Thursday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

