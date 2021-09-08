This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
