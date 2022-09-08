Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
