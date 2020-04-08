Class Class! I miss you so much. I hope you are practicing our Westwood rules to be Kind, Motivated, and Responsible.
I have enjoyed being your teacher this year and I will miss seeing you in person, but l am looking forward to the next few weeks being your online teacher :)
I hope you are getting outside and enjoying the nice weather, getting some exercise and being creative. Be sure to keep reading everyday.
Love,
Mrs. Newton
