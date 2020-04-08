Class Class! I miss you so much. I hope you are practicing our Westwood rules to be Kind, Motivated, and Responsible.

I have enjoyed being your teacher this year and I will miss seeing you in person, but l am looking forward to the next few weeks being your online teacher :)

I hope you are getting outside and enjoying the nice weather, getting some exercise and being creative. Be sure to keep reading everyday.

Love,

Mrs. Newton

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.