SUNDAY

June 18, 2023

Golf: U.S. Open: Final Round

NBC, 1.p.m. Live

The USGA crowns its men's national champion following today's final round at the 123rd U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

NTT IndyCar Series: Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America

USA Network, 1:30 p.m. Live

Marcus Ericsson, Pato O'Ward, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin and their IndyCar cohorts compete on the 4-mile, 14-turn road circuit at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Formula 1 Racing: Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix

ABC, 2 p.m. Live

The F1 Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix brings Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton to Montreal to compete for 70 laps around the 4.361-kilometer Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

The Secret Sauce

UPtv, 7 p.m.■ Original Film

Laura (Tori Anderson), a Chicago marketing executive, is sent to entice small-town barbecue-joint owner Jim (Corey Sevier) to let her company license his family's secret sauce. Laura and Jim's two very different worlds collide, but a dash of trust and a splash of mutual admiration cause a newfound friendship to slowly marinate into something bolder and sweeter.

Ridley

PBS, 8 p.m. ■ New Series

In this British procedural inspired by real-life retired detectives who rejoin police forces in consultancy roles, retired Detective Inspector Alex Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) is called back to advise on a complex and compelling murder case by his replacement and former protege, Detective Inspector Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh). Farman is keen to access Ridley's unique insight into crime-solving that served them so well in the past, but the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn.

Endeavour

Endeavour PBS, 9 p.m.■ Season Premiere

The ninth and final season of this prequel series that offers a backstory for the famed Inspector Morse consists of three two-hour episodes beginning this evening. It opens in spring 1972, with DS Morse (Shaun Evans) rejoining the force after an extended leave to treat his drinking problem brought on by overwork and personal troubles. His first case, featured in tonight's episode, "Prelude," immerses him in a world he loves — orchestral music. But while the performances may be divine, the personnel can be petty, dictatorial and even homicidal.

Search Party With Brandon Jordan

The Weather Channel, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

Internet sensation and urban treasure hunter Brandon Jordan searches for people's lost treasures underwater in the hope of reuniting them with their owners. He travels to oceans, lakes, rivers and canals, where he is challenged by weather, wildlife and water conditions, to fi nd the treasure.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

AMC, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

AMC's newest Walking Dead spinoff follows the popular Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) characters traveling into a postapocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.

The Righteous Gemstones

HBO, 10 p.m.■ Season Premiere

The comedy about a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work is back with the first two episodes of Season 3 tonight. Danny McBride, John Goodman and Edi Patterson star.