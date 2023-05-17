WEDNESDAY

May 17, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

High Desert

Apple TV■ New Series

The Family Stallone

Paramount■ New Series

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8 p.m.■ Season Finale

The two remaining celebrity singers each perform two songs, and the winner of Season 9 is unmasked.

True Lies

CBS, 9 p.m.■ Season Finale

Season 1 of the spy series inspired by the 1994 James Cameron film has a two-episode finale with "Lying Truths" and "Waking Dreams." Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga star.

Farmer Wants a Wife

FOX, 9 p.m.■ Season Finale

In the Season 1 finale "The Final Decisions," expect difficult goodbyes and heartfelt confessions as the farmers declare who have won their hearts.

NOVA: Your Brain

PBS, 9 p.m.■ New Miniseries

This two-part miniseries from NOVA, airing tonight and next Wednesday, takes an eye-opening journey into the human brain with neuroscientist Heather Berlin. In tonight's episode, "Perception Deception," explore how your brain shapes your reality and why you can't always trust what you perceive, and learn the surprising tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.

Chicago P.D.

NBC, 10 p.m.

In "New Life," Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) finds himself in the midst of a murder case that hits close to home and threatens to expose his troubled past, and as he struggles to reconcile his old life with his new one, Voight (Jason Beghe) keeps a watchful eye on the situation.

SisterS

IFC, 11 p.m.■ New Series

In the aftermath of her mother's death, Sare (Sarah Goldberg, Barry) discovers that her father was not her actual father. She decides to travel to Ireland to track down her real father, only to discover she has a half sister, Suze (Susan Stanley, Fair City), whose life is unraveling. Sare convinces a reluctant Suze to embark on a road trip across Ireland to fi nd their alcoholic father. Confined by the four walls of a crumbling ice cream van, it's a baptism of fi re for these sisters. They forge an unbreakable bond as they discover sometimes it's the family you choose that can carry you through. The series is written and executive produced by real-life best friends Goldberg and Stanley. The full season will be available to binge on Sundance Now and AMC+.