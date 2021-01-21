Where to get a COVID test in and around Waynesboro

In Waynesboro, there are several options for COVID-19 testing.

Augusta Health's COVID-19 Assessment Center is located at the Waynesboro Urgent Care at 201 Lew Dewitt Boulevard. At the Assessment Center, patients can be evaluated, treated and educated about respiratory illness and tested for COVID if needed. The center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both CVS locations on West Broad and West Main offer appointment-only testing to those who qualify. To see if you qualify or to schedule an appointment, visit cvs.com.

Those with a prescription request from their doctor or who qualify per the CDC guidelines to get an observed self-collection COVID-19 test can do so at the Walmart located at 1211 W Broad Street. To learn more, visit MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.

Local health departments also offer COVID testing in communities. Upcoming community testing events near Waynesboro include: