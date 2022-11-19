Don't let the name fool you! His name might sound rather proper but Woodrow Higginbotham Sr. is a not so... View on PetFinder
Woodrow Higginbotham Sr.
Virginia football player D'Sean Perry, who was killed in Sunday night shooting, was an exemplary teammate
D’Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end, was one of the victims killed in Sunday night’s shooting at UVa, his father Sean Perry confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday morning.
Second UVa football player, receiver Lavel Davis Jr., identified as victim in Sunday night's shooting
Davis’s father, Lavel Davis Sr. in a Facebook post, wrote simply, “Lord please help me.”
Jones grew up in Richmond and played football at UVa in 2018 but didn't appear in any games.
Sen. Emmett Hanger has been a political fixture in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro for decades.
A former all-state performer at Stuarts Draft High School, Aaron Nice, recorded 6.5 sacks Saturday in the Eagles 64-22 win over Guilford.
"I just hope that anyone that’s reading realizes life is precious and that love and encouragement of others is always the right answer.”
Virginia junior running back Mike Hollins, one of five people injured during Sunday’s shooting on campus, is undergoing a second surgery Tuesday morning, according to his mother.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin visits campus to pay his respects. The suspect faces an initial hearing on Wednesday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Football teams around Virginia will pay their respects to the three slain UVa football players by wearing helmet decals feat…
Ward D candidate Jim Wood and Ward C candidate Kenneth Lee claimed close victories in last week’s Waynesboro City Council elections following final tabulation on Monday.