Xanthum Mar 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Waynesboro deals with 350 GB of stolen data in cyberattack The city of Waynesboro has had a large amount of police data and other city data stolen online and the data has been posted on the internet. Newly-opened local fashion boutique celebrates grand opening Look out, there’s another new local business in town. 'Proud' Virginia Tech wins ACC women's basketball tournament for 1st time Led by Waynesboro's Kenny Brooks, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team won the ACC tournament for the first time. Brooks is the first Bla… Waynesboro police seek help with shooting incident Police said they were sent to the 600 block of King Avenue about 8 Monday night after a report of shots being fired. Kid Rock announces 4-show 'No Snowflakes Tour' this summer Each city will have a different special guest joining Kid Rock.